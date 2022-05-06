Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 18.8%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) dropped 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 133,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 100,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
Inventus Mining Company Profile (CVE:IVS)
