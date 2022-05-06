Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

