Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.