Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is CSM Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,940 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 9.6% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $144,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.87 on Friday, hitting $307.13. 4,488,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,621,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $309.62 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

