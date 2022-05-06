Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.51. Approximately 24,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.