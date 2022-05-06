Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,849,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000.

TAN stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

