Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 32,731 shares.The stock last traded at $174.34 and had previously closed at $172.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day moving average of $166.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,525,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,070,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,087,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,804,000.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

