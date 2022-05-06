Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $65.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48.

