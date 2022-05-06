Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) recently:

5/4/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/3/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/20/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/7/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MGIC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $797.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 84.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

