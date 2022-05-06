Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 6th (AAON, ABNB, AIMC, BBD.B, BDRBF, BOOT, CDE, CHT, CPNG, CTS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 6th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb’s first quarter results were driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Also, growth in Average Daily Rates and Gross Booking Value remained a tailwind. Nights and Experiences Booked remained strong in North America, mainly driven by the United States. Also, the same generated higher value in EMEA and Latin America. In the reported quarter, Airbnb had more than six million active listings. Additionally, growth for gross nights booked remained strongest in non-urban areas. Further, continuous recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to a reduction in travel restrictions aided the quarterly performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the travel industry remain concerns.”

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a buy rating. Vertical Research currently has C$2.20 price target on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $109.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a buy rating. They currently have C$1.85 target price on the stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$1.85 target price on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $312.00.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s first-quarter results were driven by strong momentum across applications & commerce and the core platform. Growing demand for GoDaddy Payments remained a positive. Notably, the company witnessed 70% adoption within the commerce tier of Websites + Marketing and 25% within Managed WordPress. GoDaddy’s growing international revenues contributed well to the top-line growth. Further, increasing commerce offerings with gross merchandise volume aided the quarterly performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the constant global supply chain challenges remain concerns. Further, mounting operating expenses owing to rising technology & development investments are headwinds. Additionally, growing competition in the domain, hosting and presence markets remains a risk to its market position.”

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leggett’s shares have outperformed the industry. The uptrend is likely to continue given solid first-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Solid raw material-related selling prices and acquisitions led to the growth. Yet, it witnessed soft volumes and currency headwinds across the business. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) and 120 bps, thanks to lower volume, higher raw material and transportation costs, and production inefficiencies and related premium freight costs. For 2022, it expects year-over-year flat volume. This along, a shift to tighter monetary policy is concerning Leggett.”

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $520.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power benefits from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. The company is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, which will ramp up new product revenues. It is likely to gain from the rapid deployment of 5G on the back of a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products. In automotive, the company is witnessing sales growth in infotainment, lighting and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems products. It reported solid first-quarter 2022 results beating both bottom and top line estimates. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain major concerns. The lack of geographic diversity of end customers is another headwind.”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $65.25 target price on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn. “

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

