Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 798,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,790,301 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

