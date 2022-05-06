Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. 9,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

