iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of IRTC opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.