iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.75. Approximately 3,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (ISHG)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.