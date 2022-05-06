iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.66

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $112.66 and last traded at $112.73, with a volume of 20425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

