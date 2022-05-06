iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $101.57. 8,314,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,402. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

