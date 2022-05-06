iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.96. 1,359,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,271. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.