iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.33. 395,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 391,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.