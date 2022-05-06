iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 62,936 shares.The stock last traded at $44.34 and had previously closed at $45.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.