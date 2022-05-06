iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Up 1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.71. 49,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 413,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGBH. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 244,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 236,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000.

