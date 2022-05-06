iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.48

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.48 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 30007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

