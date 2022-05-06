iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 175,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,357,299 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 169,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

