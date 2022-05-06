iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,646. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.