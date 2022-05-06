iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 160,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,910. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.