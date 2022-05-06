iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $135.57

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.57 and last traded at $135.59, with a volume of 4156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.69.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.