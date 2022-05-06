iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 1,101,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,274,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

