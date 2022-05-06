iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,426 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.