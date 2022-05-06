iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

