iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Increased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

