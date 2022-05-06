Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,495,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 40,888,960 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

