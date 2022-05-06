ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 561 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 548 ($6.85).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.81) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.87) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday.

ITM Power stock traded down GBX 12.44 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 300.07 ($3.75). 3,596,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,483. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 365.44.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

