Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.60. 3,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Get Itron alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Itron by 21.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 517,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after buying an additional 90,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 196.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 81.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.