ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after buying an additional 191,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $6,206,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. 4,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,761. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

