ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. ITT updated its FY22 guidance to $4.30 to $4.70 EPS.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $70.86. 14,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,761. ITT has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ITT by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ITT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ITT by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

