IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 124,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,033. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,965.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

