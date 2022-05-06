Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $186.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.61.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

