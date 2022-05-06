Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. 608,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,728,866. The company has a market cap of $384.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

