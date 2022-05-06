Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 439 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after acquiring an additional 947,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after buying an additional 942,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 22,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,731. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.