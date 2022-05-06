Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,759. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

