Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Qorvo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.91 and a 1-year high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.