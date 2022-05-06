Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.13.

JHG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 17,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

