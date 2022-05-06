Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,278. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

