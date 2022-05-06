Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $8,043,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.40. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.