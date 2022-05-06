Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.66 and a 200 day moving average of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

