Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANET. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Shares of ANET opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. Arista Networks has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

