Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($64.17) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.75 ($66.05).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €61.20 ($64.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €48.67 ($51.23) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($72.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.88 and a 200-day moving average of €60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

