JOE (JOE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.90 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. JOE has a market cap of $184.89 million and $8.90 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00238310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00217930 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00476302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039662 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,186.22 or 1.97378221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 223,864,169 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

