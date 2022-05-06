Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,356. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

