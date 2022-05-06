Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JCI. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $134,563,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

