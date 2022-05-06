Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JNCE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.94.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

